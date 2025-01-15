Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne United have clinched a first cup final appearance since winning the RUR Cup in 2009.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a truism in non-league that the measure of a good team is the crowd midweek in midwinter.

Just shy of 300 turned up at the Oval Arena on Tuesday night to see if United could make that huge step into a Cup final. In the way were Newhaven, a nemesis of old, and wreckers of many cup dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the kick-off the large crowd were royally entertained, United making it clear that were not looking for anything other than a "normal time" victory.

United v Newhaven

By the time Mason Creese had a shot parried for a corner, Charlie Ball had already gone close twice. Ryan Welch also got into the action, but his header was cleared off the line.

United were committing more forward - Creese beat two, only to see his shot go wide before Newhaven hit the upright and almost took the lead against the run of play.

This spurred United on even more. Ball again had a shot well saved, but on 27 minutes it was Ball again whose drive was unstoppable this time to give United the lead. Sonny Walsh and Samways both had chances saved before Samways shot low from the left, his effort deflecting off a defender to double the lead just ahead of half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was still time though for Creese and Patton to both go close, and Newhaven were truly on the back foot.

Brett Patton tenses for action

The first 15 of the second half was spent with United's excellent midfield taking the honours as Newhaven launched a counter offensive.

Walsh had an excellent effort saved by the Newhaven keeper before Samways made way for Max Thompson, and the superb Arthur Grout made way for Adam Scott.

This proved to be the final straw for a tired Dockers team. The pace of Thompson is unbelievable at the best of times, but within two minutes he rifled in a cross for Sam Scott to make it 3-0 and game over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd was still celebrating as United stole the ball from the kick-off, Ball turning provider for Walsh, who opened his United account to make it 4-0.

Welch and Headland on patrol for Eastbourne United

Ironically he was replaced within a minute by the veteran Nathan Crabb, still dangerous in attack and a calming influence for the last few minutes. Newhaven did manage to put the ball in the net deep into stoppage time, but it was immediately ruled out for offside.

A game without a single booking played at breakneck speed, this was a really decent advert for the non-league game, and must give United a boost ahead of the visit of Hayward's Heath Town on Saturday.

The final will be next month at Culver Road, Lancing.