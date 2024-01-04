Eastbourne United end old year by taking point from Bexhill
and live on Freeview channel 276
In fact it turned out to be a war of attrition as the pace died down under the assault of that wind, and it was never going to be the beautiful game.
Credit to both teams – Eastbourne sent wave after wave into the Bexhill box, but Charlie Ball failed to convert a good chance midway through the first half,
Bexhill got back up the other end and made it 1-0 through former United player Joe Summerbell. Despite a handful of chances, Eastbourne could not find the Bexhill net, and it was 1-0 at the break.
In the second half it was one-way traffic as the Bexhill penalty area came under siege. On the hour Max Thompson was a casualty of the battle as he was flattened and the referee pointed straight to the spot. Callum Barlow took revenge for his strike partner, but only after an excellent save from home keeper Alex Hobden was parried and Barlow made no mistake with his second chance.
Barlow, Ball, Thompson and Headland all went close and the travelling support were livid as Barlow seemed to be hauled down in the box, unseen by both referee and linesman.
Bexhill threw everything at gaining an ultra valuable point, and at the end, both sets of supporters agreed it was a fair result. Eastbourne visit YMCA on Saturday.
EUAFC: Broadbent, Barbosa, Ratcliffe, Headland, Cole (c), Thompson, Gould, Ball, Barlow, Patton, Mapstone. Subs Camara, Beaconsfield.