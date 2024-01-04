Some people say that the scenes at last Saturday’s Bexhill v Eastbourne United are the essence of non-league football - a pitch full of heavy mud, wind strong enough to blow the buttons off your shirt and two sets of supporters nursing severe mid-winter hangovers.

In fact it turned out to be a war of attrition as the pace died down under the assault of that wind, and it was never going to be the beautiful game.

Credit to both teams – Eastbourne sent wave after wave into the Bexhill box, but Charlie Ball failed to convert a good chance midway through the first half,

Bexhill got back up the other end and made it 1-0 through former United player Joe Summerbell. Despite a handful of chances, Eastbourne could not find the Bexhill net, and it was 1-0 at the break.

Eastbourne United in action at Bexhill | Picture: Joe Knight

In the second half it was one-way traffic as the Bexhill penalty area came under siege. On the hour Max Thompson was a casualty of the battle as he was flattened and the referee pointed straight to the spot. Callum Barlow took revenge for his strike partner, but only after an excellent save from home keeper Alex Hobden was parried and Barlow made no mistake with his second chance.

Barlow, Ball, Thompson and Headland all went close and the travelling support were livid as Barlow seemed to be hauled down in the box, unseen by both referee and linesman.

Bexhill threw everything at gaining an ultra valuable point, and at the end, both sets of supporters agreed it was a fair result. Eastbourne visit YMCA on Saturday.