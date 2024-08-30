Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was another weekend of contrasts for the Eastbourne United faithful as first Saltdean United were put to the sword in the league cup, but then on Bank Holiday Monday Peacehaven took all three SCFL premier points.

United were on a high following the victory over East Preston in the RUR Cup, and they had far too much for Saltdean.

Gary Ingram tore the Saltdean defence asunder in wave after wave from the right, before turning provider for Charlie Ball, whose acrobatic volley from close range gave Saltdean keeper Jordan Hawkins no chance.

Just before half-time the heavens opened to send both sets of supporters scurrying to the stands.

Eastbourne United in action at Haywards Heath early in the season | Picture: Ray Turner

After the break, more United pressure led to Ball turning provider for Ed Ratcliffe to make it 2-0. A scorcher from new signing Joel Lubanga made it 3-0 to put it all beyond doubt, but Fraser William Middleton-Toze got one back for Saltdean.

United are having to play home games at Newhaven as the Oval rebuild enters the final stages and although good numbers travelled for Monday’s Peacehaven clash, they were disappointed by the fare served up.

United were without their walking wounded but it was not until the 26th minute that Peacehaven broke through as a rare lapse allowed Josh Nandhra in to make it 1-0.

A moment of madness led to two yellows in five minutes for Kobe Agbude.

Deep into added time Finley Agnihotri made it 2-0.

The early table does not make good reading, but on Saturday United travel to newly promoted Wick looking for an upturn.