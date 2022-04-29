Eastbourne United enjoy week to savour - thanks to men and women's sides

The first team started the final week of the season with a terrific win over local rivals Eastbourne Town.

That was followed with the final game away to second-placed Saltdean, who needed to win to be in with a chance of winning the league.

Eastbourne United have had an upbeat end to the season / Picture: Joe Knight

After a hard fought game the final result was a 1-1 draw with an equalising penalty being put away by Eastbourne’s Max Thompson.

There was a brief wait before we learned Eastbourne Town had only managed to win at home to East Preston 3-0, meaning United had finished in fifth place above Town in sixth.

Meanwhile United’s women’s team had travelled to the Sussex FA’s home ground at Lancing to compete in the final of the Sussex Cup against Steyning.

It was a game of four halves with Eastbourne going 2-0 up in the first half and Steyning coming back in the second half to make it 2-2 just before the final whistle.

It went into extra time and the first half passed quickly with no further score.

With penalties looming as the second half was underway a great passage of play down the right resulted with a cross parried out by the goal keeper and headed home for the winning goal by Eastbourne.

On Sunday the same two sides met again in the league cup final in Maidstone.