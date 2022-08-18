Eastbourne United flying high - Eastbourne Town recover after setbacks

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne United are flying high in the SCFL premier top three after back-to-back home wins.

They enjoyed a convincing 2-0 win against Broadbridge Heath on Saturday thanks to Arron Hopkinson and Max Thompson’s goals.

On Tuesday they made it three wins from their first four league games with a 3-1 success over Lingfield, delighting boss Anthony Storey.

Celebrations for Eastbourne United against Lingfield | Picture: Joe Knight

Storey made one change due to injury, Simon Johnson being replaced by Ellis Comarck in midfield with Sam Cooper slotting in at right-back.

From the start United tried to dominate.

Their first goal came through Thompson, who took advantage when the Lingfield right winger tried to chest the ball back to his goalkeeper only for miscommunication to let in Thompson.

While the fans were still celebrating, Lingfield levelled after good play on the right ending in a low cross into the six-yard box that saw Alfie Headlands scoring an own goal.

The second half started brightly for United and a left-foot strike by Ellis Comark resulted in the Lingfield keeper pulling off the save of the night.

Eventually Jack Samways fired a low shot into the opposition net after cutting in from the left on to his right foot to make 2-1 to United.

United kept attacking and the third goal came from Hopkinson, making the points safe for Storey’s men.

Further United chances were created but the Lingfield keeper kept them out. It was a great performance from United and they fully deserved the points.

Crawley DG 0 Eastbourne Town 2 - SCFL premier

After a disappointing 1-0 loss at Midhurst at the weekend, Town supporters expected a response – and the team delivered.

Crawley Down Gatwick put the Town defence under early pressure and securing back-to-back corners but Chris Winterton's net stayed unbreached.

Beautiful Town football followed down the left flank, popping passes between one another and creating triangles that frustrated the Crawley Down players. On the right flank Tyler Capon found the perfect cross for Jacob Minty to make it 1-0.

Pressure from Ollie Davies and co was causing the Crawley Down defence many problems.

It was 2-0 when Nathan Hover struck one from 25 yards into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

The rest of the first half brought numerous chances including another for Minty, who rounded the goalkeeper but couldn't grab his second of the night.

The second half saw Town stay on top. Chances for Davies and Tyler Capon came and went, the woodwork saving CDG.

Capon suffered what looked like a hamstring injury, which looks like being the only negative from the night.

The second half became a bit fiery, with plenty of fouls and an incident near the dugouts that caused both benches to clash. Town were dominant for the rest of the game and comfortably secured the three points.

They play in the FA Cup Preliminary Round tomorrow away to Virginia Water.