Despite a change in the weather, Eastbourne United were exactly the same on Saturday.

Cold and calculating was probably the best description of it, in fact.

Anthony Storey had obviously done his homework on United's third-placed SCFL premier visitors on Saturday, with every threat from the in-form Crowborough thoroughly extinguished.

James Hull was a late addition to a United line-up that has taken them to one place off the play-offs, but otherwise it was a very familiar look.

A familiar start to the match as well, with United looking well organised and prepared to execute a plan. Charlie Ball nearly got United off to a dream start, but the leading goalscorer put his shot over the bar. No time for regrets though, and four minutes later it was Ball who rifled a cross in for Max Thompson to head deftly home at the far post.

Crowborough were already looking to be on the defensive, and it was just six minutes later that there was a scramble on the edge of the box, and Arthur Grout reacted quickest to make it 2-0 to United.

The physio was on soon after, confirming the loss of Mason Creese to a hamstring pull. He was replaced by Mo Wilson.

Crowborough were awarded a penalty for a handball with three minutes to go before half-time, but it was woeful, James Broadbent making a token effort at his right post, but he could see straight away that it was well wide.

The game got fractious and Rhyle Ovenden picked up a yellow just before half time.

Crowborough started the second half with 10 men, having had a player sin-binned when they won that penalty, and so were very tight in defence, offering no threat to the United goal.

With just over 20 to go, Hull broke through the lines but the keeper saved well to keep it 2-0.

Taking matters into his own hands, Wilson took it upon himself to run straight through the Crowborough midfield and defence, and smash home his first goal for United, making it safe at 3-0.

Hull and Thompson made way for Samways and Walsh, and soon after Ovenden, on his 50th first team appearance, was replaced by Nathan Crabb. Samways headed just over before Storey made a final change, Kartal replacing Wilson.

In the second minute of added time Crowborough pulled back a consolationl.

On the final whistle the crowd of 300 also gave a generous farewell to linesman Garry Lucas, who is retiring after many, many years of service in Sussex football.

Garry moves on to Australia, while United move on to face Wick at the Oval Arena next Saturday, looking to extend a superb run.