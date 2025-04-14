United did their level best to give their supporters a little bit of déjà vu as they marched into a 3-0 half-time lead for the second time in two weeks, this time over Little Common.

Once again it was Charlie Ball who opened the scoring inside 10 minutes, followed closely by James Hull, just like the previous week. On the stroke of half-time, it was brother Ollie Hull who made it 3-0.

Once again though, despite the encouragement of another bumper crowd, the half-time score remained the full-time score.

It wasn’t for lack of trying though - Ollie Hull, Ball and Tarik Ibrahim all made the keeper work, while James Hull headed just over from Arthur Grout's excellent corner.

James Broadbent at the other end had his quietest afternoon of the season. Just after the hour, a seemingly excellent tackle for Ollie Hyland left a Little Common player rolling in agony, and a yellow for Hyland.

Happily no physio was needed and he sprinted off – infuriating United, who immediately turned up the volume on the goal attempts, Jack Samways, Sonny Walsh, both Hulls and Ibrahim all going close, but to no avail, and 3-0 it remained.

United go sixth, and are outside of the play-offs on goal difference only.

Good Friday sees them travel to AFC Whyteleafe to play Lingfield, whose home pitch is unplayable. A win will take them fourth before the weekend's other games, and then, who knows?

Shortly after full-time last Saturday came the sad news of the death of Chris Cox, long time friend of the club, respected former committee member and one time away coach driver.

Chris had fought illness bravely over the past few years, and will be missed by the United faithful. Rest in Peace Chris.

Supporters will get their chance to pay their respects at United's final home game of the season on Bank Holiday Monday, an 11am start against Saltdean United. Supporters are also encouraged to bring food or clothing donations for charity partner Matthew 25 mission.

1 . Contributed Celebration Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Tarik Ibrahim Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed MOTM Koby Farrell Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed A corner battle! Photo: Submitted