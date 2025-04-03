Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How long does it take to get from Eastbourne to Lancing? In Eastbourne United’s case, 16 years. It was in the double winning 2009 season that United last went to a cup final, returning home with the RUR Cup.

They were back, and in the final of the same cup, on Wednesday night but this time returned home without the prize after losing 3-1 to Crowborough.

It nearly went wrong inside five minutes but James Broadbent saved point-blank from a header.

Soon Tarik Ibrahim broke to force a corner, Arthur Grout played it short to Rhyle Ovenden. He laid it off to Ibrahim, whose shot went millimetres wide.

Crowborough, in blue, take on Eastbourne United in the RUR Cup final - picture by Kyle Hemsley

James Hull shot just wide as United took the initiative and in the 28th minute Jack Samways broke the deadlock from the rebound after Broadbent’s free kick led to Charlie Bal hitting the woodwork.

Crowborough looked dangerous but a Broadbent save kept United ahead at the break.

In the second half Hull picked up a yellow and United looked lackadaisical.

A minute later Crowborough equalised through Harry Forster – then they added a second within a minute, via the same goalscorer.

Ibrahim went close and Crowborough were reduced to 10 men

On 90 minutes United thought they’d equalised, only for the ref to pull it back for a foul. And in th edging seconds, it became 3-1 with Broadbent stranded as Leo Vowles scored the goal that wrapped it up.

It’s back to the league on Saturday for Eastbourne United as Midhurst visit to the Oval Arena – with United still very much in the race for the SCFL premier play-offs.

Crowborough are very much on course for a play-off place and they visit AFC Varndeanians on Saturday. And it’s quite possible that the Crows and United will meet again in a play-off.