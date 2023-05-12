Eastbourne United’s hopes of adding the RUR Cup to their fourth-place SCFL premier finish are over after a semi-final loss to Peacehaven.

Having already secured their top-four finish in the league, and with an excellent win against Isthmian League side Littlehampton Town in the RUR Cup quarter-final, the United faithful were hoping to see their first appearance in the final since they won the cup in 2008-/09.

It was clear from the kick-off that United were in a slight post-season mood already.

The flowing football that has been predominant of late just wasn’t ticking, but in all fairness, they were holding a rampant Peacehaven very successfully.

Eastbourne United in recent action versus neighbours Town | Picture: Joe Knight

It was always going to take something a bit special – United have conceded their fewest goals per game since the 1928 season.

Eman Osier-Amoah proved to be the difference, his 25th minute piledriver taking a wild deflection off a team-mate’s heel and sending United keeper the wrong way.

After the break, United looked refreshed and full of energy, Arron Hopkinson, George Taggart and Aaron Capon all looking likely to do something spectacular.

Sam Cole hit the bar midway through the second half but despite pressure, it was not to be.

At the final whistle United had completed their most successful campaign since the league/RUR double of 08-09.