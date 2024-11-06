Pagham’s Lions were tamed once again by Eastbourne United in the quarter-final of the RUR Cup.

It had been a nightmare journey from Eastbourne for United, with Lewes Bonfire Night making the main roads ultra busy, resulting in a delayed kick-off.

When United did arrive, injuries and cup-tied players depleted the team somewhat and there was an unfamiliar look to the defence.

It didn't take long at all to settle down, although it was Pagham who had the first opportunity, but the shot went well wide.

Pagham take on Eastbourne Utd | Picture: Steve Huxley

United were on the attack straight away, Thompson getting booked for a late challenge on the home keeper, and Arron Hopkinson's free kick just inches from opening the scoring. Hopkinson had a second bite moments later, but his header was tame, and the teams went in 0-0 at half time.

United obviously celebrated the evening with some changing room fireworks, they came out with a ruthless look about them, it took just two minutes for a deft little touch from Charlie Ball to put young Tyano Wilson through, who rarely misses an opportunity.

United had a couple more chances before Wilson made way for another 16 year-old, the towering Josiah Kallicharan. Pagham were obviously not pleased with this development, immediately focusing their attention on him.

United were temporarily down to ten as the hard-working Samways was sin binned, but with 15 to go, Hopkinson drilled a free kick in, and despite the heavy-marking Kallicharan rose to head powerfully for his debut Senior goal.

One gets the feeling that there could be plenty more where that came from. Ball almost made it three, shooting just over in the dying minutes, before a goalmouth scramble from a corner resulted in an injury time consolation for Pagham. 2-1 to United, who now meet Newhaven in the semi-finals of the cup they last won when they did the league double.

On Saturday it's back to league action as Eastbourne United travel to Roffey, ahead of welcoming Lingfield to the Oval next Tuesday.