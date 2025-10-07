Eastbourne United put seven past Shoreham

Shoreham had started the SCFL premier season quite well, but as anybody who’s been around the Oval Arena could tell you, somebody was going to get the Full Monty one day. It happened on Saturday.

After a frustrating start to the season, in recent weeks the narrative has changed; United have been playing with purpose - unbeaten in five in the league now and before long someone was going to feel the full force of it.

As early as the fifth minute Max Thompson almost opened the scoring with an overhead kick just missing, and it was followed by a procession of chances- Thompson again, T’yano Wilson and Mufaro Huchu causing havoc on the wings and Thompson again all having the opportunity, but their efforts either going wide or keeping the excellent Shoreham goalkeeper on his toes!

On the half hour, Huchu decided enough was enough and instead of zipping yet another cross in, took the ball inside and smashed it past the keeper himself. His delight was contagious as the whole ground erupted.

He obviously enjoyed the adulation as just over two minutes later he repeated the feat, with exactly the same outcome to make it a well deserved 2-0 at the break.

Shoreham might have thought United would find it harder playing against the near gale-force wind in the second half, but Wilson didn’t get that memo, forcing the keeper into a good save within seconds of the re-start.

Four minutes into the second half Rhyle Ovenden’s shot was well saved but the keeper couldn’t hold it, and Thompson, the ultimate poacher, snaffled it to make 3-0.

Having seen his opposite winger Huchu go solo, Wilson decided that might be an option for him, and with 70 minutes gone, he did just that, cutting inside to make it 4-0 and Shoreham were truly done.

Thompson snapped up another loose one to make it five, then six from a corner, Tony Halsey had a great shot saved before substitute Koby Farrell nearly destroyed the net with a piledriver to make it 7-0 right on the whistle.

United have found form once again at the crucial time – but this Saturday will be the real test; Haywards Heath away, with Heath having won all ten league matches while conceding only four goals. It’s a 3pm kickoff at the Hambury Stadium.