Eastbourne United score nine inside three days

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Storey’s team won 5-0 at lower-division Selsey in the first qualifying round of the Vase on Saturday.

On Monday they were hosted by Bexhill at Eastbourne Borough and won 4-2.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Selsey there were three new additions, with the return of Harvey Mapstone and Gary Ingram from last season and Tarun Rohilla joining from Littlehampton.

Eastbourne United in action at Selsey | Picture: Chris Hatton

Arron Hopkinson, Mapstone (2), George Taggart and Rohilla were the scorers.

Storey said: “ We knew the opposition was a young side that like to play football, but we went there to play our game and stop them playing theirs, and the boys were professional in the way they did what the management team wanted them to d0.

“ After getting knocked out of the FA Cup our focus goes even more into the Vase because it’s an amazing competition – why not think about reaching the final and winning? We are ambitious and we want to do our best to get as far as possible.

“It was an amazing team performance and I don’t want to single out any player, though Harvey Mapstone had an amazing impact - it was like he’d never left , scoring two and creating one, and defending very well. He really stood out but it was an amazing overall team performance.

Eastbourne United on the scoresheet against Bexhill at Priory Lane | Picture: Joe Knight