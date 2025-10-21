Eastbourne United’s resurgence gathered more pace on Saturday as Sporting Club Thamesmead became the latest victims of Anthony Storey’s determined young side in the FA Vase.

Thamesmead arrived full of confidence for their first visit to the Oval Arena, having seen some good league form move them up the Southern Counties south-east division.

United were short of several players, with Ollie Hull and Max Thompson ruled out and Anthony Thomas on a week-long trial at Colchester United. It was however United who were fastest out of the blocks, T’yano Wilson and Mufaro Huchu both weaving in and out of the Thamesmead defence, seemingly at will.

Wilson, with just over 10 minutes gone, cut inside, but his shot was easily saved. Undaunted, he fired in a rocket cross a minute later, met by Tony Halsey, the six-footer powering his header past the keeper at an outrageous speed.

Thamesmead reorganised, seeing the triple threat, but on the half-hour it was Brett Patton who put in an equally good cross, Jake Prodger heading it agonisingly wide of the post.

It wasn’t one way traffic as Alex Hobden was forced into a save shortly before Thamesmead were reduced to 10 by a sin-binning as frustrations rose among the visitors. Right on the stroke of half-time it was Halsey who again broke into the box and was hauled down for a penalty.

Josh Thomas is on penalty taking duty at the moment - the advantage of an 18 year-old is that they do not seem to have nerves; a couple of steps back and the keeper stood no chance at all as United went in 2-0 up at the break.

it started quite even after the break, with neither team making significant inroads. On the hour Ollie Hyland’s free kick went over the bar, but United seemed quite happy with 2-0.

Mufaro Huchu hadn’t got that memo and a couple of minutes later he made a rapid run inside and curled a spectacular shot into the top corner, 3-0 United. His sprint to the home dugout to celebrate may have qualified him for the Olympics...

United were on the prowl now, Rhyle Ovenden’s corner caused panic in the box and a defender hit his own bar with an attempted clearance. The game was not, however, over.

With 20 minutes left, the ball broke loose and it was 3-1. United were not panicking, though, and continued to control the midfield.

With nine minutes left, the visitors got a second, and it was time to shore up the defences. Wilson forced the keeper into a good save, before Mo Huchu (who had once again changed wings with Wilson) crossed in at pace from the right, and Jake Prodger finished well for his first senior goal for United.

Halsey was withdrawn in favour of Teddy Loft with five minutes remaining, his leg covered in bruises. There was just time for Loft, the son of United legend Shaun Loft, to pick up a yellow before the referee brought an end to the match, and United booked their place in the second round draw.

Some 768 teams started this season, just 128 are left. United will be at home to Epsom and Ewell in the next round on November 8, looking for a place in the final 64.

Before that however, there is the small matter of Newhaven at home this Saturday (3pm).