Eastbourne United thump Selsey 5-0 in FA Vase

United travelled to Selsey with three new additions to the side to strengthen Anthony Storey’s squad, with the return of Harvey Mapstone and Gary Ingram from last season and Tarun Rohilla joining from Littlehampton.

Storey’s side started wanting to impose their tempo and a few minutes in , Arron Hopkinson picked up the ball on left and ran on to hit the opener.

United did slow down and allowed SCFL division one side Selsey to get a foothold in the game – without really causing any problems for Phil Hawkins in goal.

Eastbourne United in action at Selsey | Picture: Chris Hatton

The second goal came from new signing Mapstone, who headed home from a corner taken by Hopkinson.

The second half started with United scoring their third in a great counter-attack started by Jack Samways, who linked up with Hopkinson to put George Taggarrt through to open his account for the season. The fourth was headed in by Mapstone after a corner from Tagaart.Ingram and Rohilla came on and Rohilla headed in a Mapstone cross to make it the final score 5-0.Storey was delighted with the win and the team’s performance. “ We knew the opposition was a young side that like to play football the correct way, but we went there to play our game and stop them from playing theirs, and the boys were really professional in the way they did what the management team wanted them to do, to get the results to take us into the next round of the cup,” he said.

“ After getting knocked out of the FA Cup our focus goes even more into the Vase because it’s an amazing competition – we want to have an amazing run and why not think about reaching the final and winning? We are ambitious and we want to do our best to get as far as possible in this competition.

“It was an amazing team performance all round and I don’t want to single out any player, though I think Harvey Mapstone had an amazing impact - it was like he had never left , scoring two goals and creating one, and defending very well when he had to. He really stood out but it was an amazing overall team performance.