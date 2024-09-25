Eastbourne United triumph again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dockers “Docked” 3 points

There are times when you turn up to a match, and it's obvious straight away that neither side is that enthusiastic - not this one!! This SCFL premier division game was played from start to finish by two teams on a mission. Newhaven started the day in the top ten, while United are on a recovery journey after a poor start to their league season.

There are all kinds of cliches that could be thrown at this stage, but United had won three on the spin, and momentum really does count. Fort Road has served as a temporary home for United while the Oval is getting its huge makeover, and they were obviously just as comfortable on the 3G as the Dockers.

From the outset, Newhaven were intent on playing a fast paced tempo, but United were more than happy with that, creating all of the early chances except one, a magnificent save from Broadbent keeping his sheet clean. After just 12 minutes United thought they had taken the lead, only for the linesman to rule that the ball had gone out during the buildup.

United’s Sam Cooper looks for options

This lead not to frustration but determination, as United pressed their psychological advantage, Ingram and Hopkinson both narrowly failing to find the net. It was fan favourite Charlie Ball who took matters into his own hands on 35 minutes, deft footwork creating space for a slide rule pass to the lively Trevor McCreadie, who shrugged off the defence to slot home to make it 1-0. Provider almost turned scorer seconds later as Ball's looping effort rattled the crossbar, but the teams went in at 1-1.

As you would expect, Newhaven came out like a steam train after the break, but in all fairness, United not only provided adequate buffers, but shunted Newhaven back - Alfie Headlands header went agaonisingly close but just went wide. The physio was on for Max Thompson, who was unable to continue and Matt Black came on as an equally lively substitute. The onslaught continued from both sides, United getting frustrated that ref Chris Findlay

Greer had not awarded a penalty and a couple of free kicks, and Charlie Ball couldn't contain himself; his explanation to the officials earning him a sin bin. temporarily down to ten, United still looked solid, another excellent save from Broadbent kept it tidy at the back as Waring replaced Hopkinson in the closing stages. The full time whistle blew to the joy of the travelling support after some 5 minutes of added time, United's recovery in the league well underway now, and the prospect of Little Common on Saturday at the Recreation ground.

Final score: Newhaven 0, Eastbourne United 1