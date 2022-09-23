Eastbourne United up to fourth after midweek win

United are fourth in the SCFL premier after the victory, which came three days after a 2-1 home loss to Newhaven – who are now top.

Manager Storey said of Tuesday’s victory: “I’m delighted with the boys’ performance and the result. We needed to get the three points and I think we deserved it. It was only 1-0 but could have been more.

“It was a great overall team performance. Arron Hopkinson was man of the match -he was really good and has been since the start.

Eastbourne United celebrate the only goal of the game against Little Common | Picture: Joe Knight

"We hope he can perform like this throughout the remainder of the season “

After the reverse to Newhaven, United were keen to bounce back against a Little Common themselves in good form.

United started very well, creating chances from open play and set-pieces.

The goal came from youngster Mason Creese, who picked up the ball on the edge of the box before beating two defenders and shooting low past the keeper just before half-time.

After the break United looked for second but Little Common were well organised at the back. Towards the end, Little Common threw everything at United’s defence, without any success.

Eastbourne Town drew 0-0 at Peacehaven last Saturday but lost 3-1 at Bexhill on Wednesday. United go to AFC Uckfield next Tuesday, when Town host Crowborough.