Eastbourne United’s latest last-day drama is more positive than others...

In 2014, Tobi Hutchinson was in charge as United salvaged a single point at Littlehampton to survive on the final day, 5 years ago It was a 90th minute Sam Willet penalty that kept them in the division. On Tuesday night at Midhurst it was Simon Johnson who once again provided a 90th minute equaliser. “La plus ca change”, etc? Well, no.

This time Johnson’s last-minute point-rescuing piledriver didn’t help keep United in the division, it secured 4th place in a very competitive campaign indeed, their highest position since winning the league in 2008. The difference this season has been quite frankly astounding, especially for United’s long-suffering fans.

After the famous FA Vase campaign of 2012, Simon Rowland decided he could take the club no further. It turned out that neither could a string of both experienced and rookie managers. There were spells under both Tobi Hutchinson and Matt Crabb when the faithful could see the tide turning, but it was a rip tide. Progress was an illusion and the spiral began.

Eastbourne United - pictured here in action against neighbours Town - have had a fine season | Picture: Joe Knight

So what has happened since new man Anthony Storey walked in following Ray Collier’s departure in the early part of last season? Storey has his admirers as well as his critics.

What can be said for absolute certain is that in a season and a half, he has turned the club round completely. Doubters will say that a big budget has helped, but in truth it’s half of what most of the league are working with. And it is difficult to credit “budget” with the success enjoyed by the under 18 and under 23 teams, both top two in their leagues.

The secret has lain mainly in the changing room. Storey and his management team have cajoled and encouraged, raged and praised, and above all, bound a group of players into a team. At times, it seemed this season that a creche would be needed at half time, as one 16 year old after another took to the pitch, all looking the part, and all shadowed and mentored by an experienced pro.

The likes of Bailo Camara and Captain Sam Cole, along with club legends like Charlie Ball and Alfie Headland (still only 22) have blended superbly to make a group capable of playing fast, free flowing football and challenging anyone.

The inability to replace the goals of the Free-scoring Max Thompson have been the only reason that United did not get at least the play-off berth; indeed, they beat champions Broadbridge Heath both Home and Away. With this one gap sealed next season, they will be looking to challenge for promotion to the Isthmian League, where they firmly believe they belong.

Over the summer, the Oval grass will be ripped up, and a new all weather 3G will take its place. The fast-feet football that the players love will be possible at home on a consistent basis, something lacking on an unreliable Oval surface for many years now.