Eddie at the double as Yapton take all three points
Two goals in two minutes from Eddie Manwell just after the break settled an entertaining match in Yapton's favour.
The home side had trailed 1-0 for much of the opening half and then Frazer Beaumont crashed home an equaliser from 20 yards on the stroke of half-time.
Then came Manwell's double, Marcus Sanders set up Liam Warner for another and finally, Kieran Parkinson headed the fifth before Town grabbed a late consolation.
In Division 3 (Central), Yapton 3rd team lost 4-3 away to Ashington Cougars despite a fine hat-trick from player-manager Josh Dean.
He scored twice in the first half to put his side 2-1 up and added a third later, but Ashington finished strongly and snatched victory in the latter stages.
