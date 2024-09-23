Eddie at the double as Yapton take all three points

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Yapton Res 5, Worthing Town Res 2 West Sx Lge, Div 3 (South).

Two goals in two minutes from Eddie Manwell just after the break settled an entertaining match in Yapton's favour.

The home side had trailed 1-0 for much of the opening half and then Frazer Beaumont crashed home an equaliser from 20 yards on the stroke of half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then came Manwell's double, Marcus Sanders set up Liam Warner for another and finally, Kieran Parkinson headed the fifth before Town grabbed a late consolation.

Tell us your club news.Tell us your club news.
Tell us your club news.

In Division 3 (Central), Yapton 3rd team lost 4-3 away to Ashington Cougars despite a fine hat-trick from player-manager Josh Dean.

He scored twice in the first half to put his side 2-1 up and added a third later, but Ashington finished strongly and snatched victory in the latter stages.

Related topics:Yapton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.