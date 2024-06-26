They open their season at home to Blackpool in front of the tv cameras.

It is yet another season where Crawley will be looking to prove the doubters wrong.

But can they avoid relegation or is League One a step too far.

Here a supercomputer, commissioned by Grosvenor Sport, tells us how it thinks the season will finish.

The supercomputer is a model created by a specifically curated code, which works as a probability model to predict the outcome of every single League One match and then simulates every fixture 1,000 times.

1 . Birmingham City 96pts (+34)Photo: Cameron Smith

2 . Blackpool 93pts (+26)Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

3 . Lincoln City 87pts (+26)Photo: Pete Norton