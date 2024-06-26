Crawley Town start life at League One level at home to Blackpool.Crawley Town start life at League One level at home to Blackpool.
EFL Fixture Day: New League One supercomputer predicts whether Crawley Town will beat the drop, plus where Lincoln City, Stockport County, Leyton Orient and the rest will finish

Crawley Town will face the biggest season in their history when they test themselves in League One.

They open their season at home to Blackpool in front of the tv cameras.

It is yet another season where Crawley will be looking to prove the doubters wrong.

But can they avoid relegation or is League One a step too far.

Here a supercomputer, commissioned by Grosvenor Sport, tells us how it thinks the season will finish.

The supercomputer is a model created by a specifically curated code, which works as a probability model to predict the outcome of every single League One match and then simulates every fixture 1,000 times.

96pts (+34)

1. Birmingham City

96pts (+34)Photo: Cameron Smith

93pts (+26)

2. Blackpool

93pts (+26)Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

87pts (+26)

3. Lincoln City

87pts (+26)Photo: Pete Norton

86pts (+33)

4. Bolton Wanderers

86pts (+33)Photo: Michael Steele

