Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town will face Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s in the group stages of the 2024-25 Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Albion’s young guns have been added to the Reds’ group, which also contains AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers, following today’s (June 27) draw.

Fixture dates for these matches will be confirmed in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two top from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised until the quarter-final stage.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: A detailed view of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy prior to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final between Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Until the semi-finals, no extra time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.

Extra time will apply only in the final if the result is level after 90 minutes. A period of 30 minutes will be played. If still equal the winner is then decided by penalties.

From 2024-25 campaign, the EFL and its clubs will embark on a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports that will see every Bristol Street Motors Trophy match broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK.