Egg-throwing and homophobic abuse angers Worthing fans after Welling United match

Worthing FC's players | Picture by Kyle Hemsley

Welling United have said they will try to identify the offenders after Worthing fans had eggs thrown at them and homophobic chants aimed in their direction after the sides’ National League South game on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Rebels fans have taken to social media to highlight the post-match scenes which saw a number of fans being targeted as they walked back to the railway station after Saturday’s game, which Welling won 2-0.

Welling United said in a statement: “We have been made aware that there were incidents of homophobic abuse and egg throwing outside the ground following our fixture against Worthing on Saturday. We wish to make it clear that we deplore such behaviour which, to some extent, has detracted from the fantastic team performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that those involved were a group of young men who only attend Welling matches very occasionally. We will co-operate fully with the police to identify those involved.

"If they can be identified they will be banned from Welling matches and we will support any applications for football banning orders, banning the perpetrators from all levels of football.

“We wish to make it clear that we do not want people who behave in that way at our matches. You are not Welling supporters and you damage the reputation of the club at a time when we are seeking to build links with our local community.

“We will be reviewing the security measures we have in place within the ground, although there were no incidents during the match. We want to make Park View Road a welcoming place for everyone to watch football. If anyone does no share our vision then please stay away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Worthing fan said on the Rebels messageboard: “Really hope either club acknowledges the abuse fans got on their way back to the station. Eggs thrown hitting families and the innocent public, homophobic abuse and violence.

"Police turned up and seemed to unfairly target Worthing fans. Our away boys get grief sometimes, but can honestly say they handled themselves brilliantly. Really hope this is called out.”

Worthing manager Chris Agutter said he was disappointed to hear Worthing fans had been targeted – but not surprised. He said a section of Welling fans inside the ground spent much of the game aiming abuse at those in the Worthing dugout rather than supporting their team.

"Their support was rank and I don’t mind being quoted on that,” he said. “It was a very unplesanat atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the pitch, Worthing missed what Agutter called some good-quality chances and had a very good penalty claim turned down before Welling opened the scoring.

The defeat left the Rebels only one point clear at the top of the National South table after a number of their title rivals won. But Agutter’s team still have a game in hand – which they play tonight away to Hornchurch.

Agutter said Welling’s pitch was the worst he had sent a team out to play on for five years and Welling’s first goal came partly because keeper Lucas Covolan had caught his foot in a ‘pothole' as he went to make a save.

But he said: “We have to take the defeat and move on quickly. We are still in a very good position. Hornchurch will be another difficult game.”