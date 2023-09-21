Eight scored, none conceded: Chichester City enjoying their new Bognor ‘home’
And coach Danny Potter says temporary residence at Bognor's Nyewood Lane is giving Chi a glimpse of the standards and facilities they can aspire to.
Chi are playing at the Rocks’ home for the first half of the season while a new artificial pitch is laid at Oaklands Park and so far have won both their Nyewood Lane games, scoring eight goals and conceding none.
The latest was a 5-0 thumping of Hythe Town on Saturday in which goals from Ethan Prichard (2), Steve Hutchings, Seok-Jae Lee and Conrad Honore sent City second in the Isthmian south east table.
Potter said it was well-deserved and could even have been a bigger victory and he said everyone in the City camp was feeling at very much home at the Lane.
"We’re delighted to be close to Bognor – not just geographically but in terms of our relationship with them,” Potter said. "They have excellent facilities – not just the pitch – and you can see what a well-run club they are.
"It’s something we can aspire to at our club and playing there for a few months can only serve us well."
Potter was delighted the preparation he and fellow coach Darin Killpartrick had led for the visit of Hythe, who reached the play-offs last year, paid off.
"Hythe are a good side but everything went right for us. At one stage we had a passage of play which featured 51 passes without losing the ball,” he said.
"For us, keeping a clean sheet is as pleasing as scoring five. We have players who have been with us a long time who understand how we want to play, while new players coming into the squad have adapted well.
"It’s early days and things can turn but we’re delighted.”
The one disappointment for City is that they’ve exited the FA Cup and FA Trophy at the first hurdles. But now they can turn attentions to the Velocity Trophy – in which they visit Lancing on Tuesday – while the Sussex Senior Cup draw has given them a trip to Newhaven.