El-Abd is latest ex-Brighton player to join Worthing FC

A day after revealing striker Jake Robinson as his first summer signing, Hinshelwood has secured the signing of Adam El-Abd as he plans for Worthing's first season in the National League.

El-Abd becomes the third member of the squad to have played with Hinshelwood at Brighton & Hove Albion, following the arrival of Dean Cox last summer. El-Abd, 37, spent 11 years with the Seagulls, making just shy of 350 appearances.

In 2012 he was called up to the Egypt national team, having been born to an Egyptian father, eventually earning seven caps for his country. After leaving the Albion in 2013 the defender then went on to have spells with Bristol City, Shrewsbury and Wycombe Wanderers and turned out for Stevenage in League Two as recently as 2020.

Adam El-Abd joins Worthing / Picture: Worthing FC

Since then he’s been combining playing with coaching at Whitehawk, during which time he completed his UEFA A-Licence.