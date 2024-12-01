Eleven-goal mayhem in Ferring

Ferring FC 6-5 TD Shipley FC

TD Shipley were looking good going into the match as Ferring FC came into the encounter in 11th place in SCFL Division Two.

It’s not been an ideal start to their league campaign but what a game this was at Glebelands on Saturday. TD Shipley were on the road again after a surprise defeat last weekend against Brighton Electricity.

An 11-goal thriller in what was described as “pure carnage”, by Ferring’s veteran defender John Rhodie.

To give this match a report it deserves, I would need to write a novel. However, I know that’s not feasible, so I’ve gone with brief highlights.

The game kicked into action straight from the kick-off. It only took three minutes for the goals to start. TD Shipley struck with the reliable Alex Campbell-Stone and Ferring scored via Joe Sadler, 1-1. Harry Gardner put the home team ahead just four minutes later and then the Dragons went down to 10 players after Aaron Virani received a red card on 11 minutes.

Kieran Moore put Ferring 3-1 up on 12 minutes from the resulting set piece. Then the Foxes went ahead 4-1 by an Andy Cole (no not that one!) strike after 20 minutes. At this point, Ferring, with an extra man and a three goal advantage should have had an easier afternoon.

Amazingly, after such an explosive start to the game there were no more goals in the first half. After the break, the TD boss, Scott Howe had a chance to settle his players and reset them for the second half.

On 59 minutes, the unstoppable ACS scored his second of the game to make it 4-2. There were several substitutions by both sides and the opportunities continued in this end to end thriller.

It wasn’t until the last ten minutes when all hell broke loose. Jacob Hugil made it 5-2 after 81 minutes and Toby Smith scored for the Dragons 2 minutes later, 5-3.

Jerome Johnston scored for TD to close the gap to 5-4, but Super-sub, Callum Rhodie made it 6-4 on 89 minutes, just one minute later. With the clock ticking over into injury time Jerome Johnston scored his second after 91 minutes to make it 6-5. A frantic finish to a game which will be remembered for an extremely long time.

The referee blew for full time and the air of disbelief filled the air.

“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph" - Thomas Paine.

The last time I wrote about the Foxes was when father and son (John and Callum Rhodie) both scored in the same match. It’s rarely dull with Ferring FC.

Next up for Ferring FC is a home match against Chichester B and TD Shipley are away to Bosham FC.