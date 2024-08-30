Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eleven Sussex non-league teams from chase FA Cup glory in the competitions’ first qualifying round this Saturday.

Our six Isthmian premier division teams enter at this stage, joining four Isthmian south east teams and one from the SCFL premier in the action.

Burgess Hill Town will host AFC Croydon Athletic at The Homecall Carpets Community Stadium.Both are competing in the Isthmian south east and the Hillians beat Spelthorne Sports 1-0 and Eastbourne Town 2-1 in the extra preliminary and preliminary rounds to reach this stage.

Harefield United are the hosts for Lewes FC, who have had a flying start to the Isthmian premier season with five wins from five. Harefield United compete in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North this season, at step five of the non-league set-up.

Haywards Heath on their way to an FA Cup win over Deal Town | Picture: Ray Turner

Lewes’ fellow Isthmian premier side Chichester City will travel to south west London to play Kingstonian of the Isthmian south central, one step lower.

There’s an all-Isthmian south east clash between Ashford United and Three Bridges, expected to be a tight contest. A single point separates the two sides in the league following the opening three matches. Three Bridges knocked out Saltdean United in a preliminary round replay, winning 3-1.

Virginia Water FC will travel to Sussex to playanother Isthmian premier team, Horsham. Virginia Water are part of the Combined Counties League premier north – two levels below the Hornets.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos are the step five hosts for Bognor Regis Town, with the Isthmian premier side hoping the Cup can kickstart a season that has yet to feature a win in five league games. Dynamos compete in the Spartan South Midlands League premier looking to cause a shock.

Horsham YMCA were beaten by Broadbridge Heath in the last round | Picture: Beth Chapman

There’s an all-Isthmian premier tie between Hendon and Whitehawk. Hendon sit fifth in the league with three wins from five, while Whitehawk sit 17th after only winning a single game from five.

Isthmian south east rivals Steyning Town and Merstham will meet for the second time this season, with Merstham winning the last meeting between the two sides 1-0. Steyning will have the luxury of being at home once again, with their fans hoping for a different outcome.

Steyning Town cruised past Hilltop FC with a 4-0 win in the extra preliminary round and then defeated Crawley Down Gatwick in the preliminary round 3-1 after an impressive second half turnaround.

Isthmian premier outfit Hastings United will face Combined Counties League premier side Redhill FC in another step three v five clash. It will be a big ask for the Lobsters to get a result.

Carshalton Athletic of the Isthmian premier are the hosts for Sussex’s lowest-ranked side left in the Cup, Haywards Heath Town of the SCFL premier.

Heath had to overcome neighbours Hassocks in the extra preliminary round and Deal Town in the preliminary round. The Bluebells won 3-2 and 2-0 in the respective fixtures.

Broadbridge Heath will entertain lower-division Faversham Town. The Bears got their first Isthmian south east win of the season in winning at Steyning in midweek and will be favourrites to progress. Heath defeated both Horley and Horsham YMCA to get this far.

Winners of FA Cup first qualifying round fixtures will receive £2,250 from the prize fund, whilst the losing clubs will take home £750.

The winners will advance to the second qualifying round, with the draw set to take place on Monday and fixtures due to be played on Saturday, September 14.