Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot was ‘proud’ of his players’ character in their 2-1 defeat to Wrexham – and angry at the officials for missing a foul that enabled the Welshmen to grab a late winner.

After conceding inside two minutes, Crawley were forced to fight back and in the 90th minute, Bradley Ibrahim struck a spectacular volley from range which looked to have resulted in a share of the spoils.

However with the final kick of the game, Elliot Lee tapped in from close range to take all three points back to Wales.

Elliot was delighted with the way his side performed after conceding early and believed Reds were the better side.

“We let ourselves down in the first two minutes and didn't manage the game in terms of the goal. It was a poor goal to concede.” said Elliot

“Maybe there was a little bit of nerves or something, I don't know, but after that I thought we were excellent. We completely dominated and we were the better team in terms of our passing, our movement and our attacking threat.

“We've got to do better in terms of opportunities to get crosses in the box, the opportunities to hit the target, and score goals, so that's on us but ultimately Brad [Ibrahim] scores a fantastic goal after being absolutely excellent again.”

It looked like Reds had salvaged a deserved point when Ibrahim found the back of the net from range but Lee stole the show in the final seconds which left Crawley devastated.

“I just feel for the lads and the fans and the club because we deserved that moment at the end of the game to get a point. We deserved that as a club because I felt that the club, the lads and the squad have done nothing but work.

“It's tough when you're down the bottom because when things go against you ... they could have easily crumbled today but they got through the first 15-20 minutes and then they dominated and to have that at the end is just unacceptable.”

That was a reference to the foul on a Crawley defender that was not given immediately before Wrexham scored the winner.

Elliot said: “It can't be missed. I'm really sorry. I spoke to the referee there and I just said that it can't be missed between a team of four of you in a moment like that In the middle of the goal.

"Someone gets thrown to the floor and I'm sure it'll get by-passed, and no-one will care but it does matter. It matters to this club, it matters to the fans, it matters to the employees, it matters to the staff and the players.”

“I'm angry and I'm proud as well because I think that's a proper performance. The lads have given us absolutely everything again. I thought we were brilliant in terms of our play and our movement.

“ I'm really disappointed with the way the game's ended but I'm really proud of this bunch of players and human beings because they've had a bit of criticism, which is fair. That reaction, that bravery to play some of the football today was exceptional. We just have to pick ourselves up, get ready for this week and go again next week.”