Elphick's upbeat verdict as Hastings United take on East Grinstead and Ipswich Town

United’s opening friendly ended in a 3-0 win at East Grinstead on Saturday with goals by Jamal Kasumu, Gil Carvalho and James Hull.

And they pushed Ipswich under-23s all the way at The Pilot Field on Wednesday night, eventually losing 2-1 with Ben Pope on target.

New trio Carvalho, Kai Brown and Alex Brefo all faced Ipswich and Carvalho and Brefo also featured at East Grinstead – and Elphick said all would bring something new to the squad.

Knory Scott on the attack for Hastings United against Ipswich / Picture: Scott White

"It’s been good to start playing matches. East Grinstead and Ipswich gave us two different types of challenge and it was just what we needed to kick things off,” said the manager.

"The new players are already integrating well and I’m excited to have them. They all offer something different to what we already had.

"With Gilly and Kai, they give us another dimension in attack and when you’re going into a higher league, as we are, you need these options.”

Elphick was yesterday hopeful of adding another defender – one with Football League appearances to his name – to the ranks before the next friendly, tomorrow’s home tussle with Beaconsfield.

Finn O'Mara makes life difficult for an Ipswich player / Picture: Scott White

The manager took time after Wednesday’s first home match to praise groundsman Simon Rudkins. “The pitch is superb and I take my hat off the groundsman.

"It’s not been the best in recent years but the condition it’s in now is nothing short of a miracle.”

United have four friendlies left, with visits to Eastbourne Town (next Tuesday) Lancing and Ramsgate following Saturday’s game.

And following the publication of the season’s Isthmian League fixtures, Hastings know they will start their first season back at step three at home to fellow promoted side Aveley on Saturday, August 13.

They visit Folkestone, Hornchurch and Lewes and host Brightlingsea Regent, all before August is out.

The league campaign ends on April 22 away to Bowers and Pitsea.