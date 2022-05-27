Elwood takes over at AFC Uckfield

The UEFA A-licenced coach, manager of the EMC Academy which operates across Kent and Sussex, is stepping into his first role in senior football management with the SCFL side after Steve Ives stood down.

Elwood revealed his excitement at the opportunity of leading a side who finished 14th in the premier division in 21-22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Elwood at AFC Uckfield / Picture: Mike Skinner

“I feel like I’m well placed for taking my first step into the world of management,” he said. “Working from the professional game down, I feel ready for this opportunity.

"I feel like there’s a great deal I can give, as well as giving opportunities to younger players throughout the area and hopefully there’s something that we can build here and I can leave my mark on AFC Uckfield Town.”

Elwood has been academy manager at Tonbridge Angels and coached at Crowborough and Whitehawk. He has scouted for Crystal Palace and Dover.

“I’ve been really lucky, not just with the clubs I’ve worked with but the people that I’ve worked alongside,” Elwood said. “I’ve been lucky to work with Tommy Warrilow, Steve McKimm, Andy Hessenthaler, Jude Macdonald, John Paul Kissock, Craig Brewster and Nicky Southall.

“They’re probably some of the best coaches in the country, let alone just Kent and Sussex, so to have worked with these guys as people, let alone coaches, has formed a big part of my philosophy.”

The EMC Academy’s teams are taught to play ‘attractive, attacking and possession-based football’ and Elwood said this would follow at The Oaks.

“Obviously, I’m fully aware that it’s a results business and it’s not just about the performances and that we do have to pick up points on a Saturday, so I won’t be averse to mixing it up should that be required. This is going to be a long-term project – something that we’re going to have to build.