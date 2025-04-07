‘Embarrassed’ – Lancing go down with a whimper as they let in nine for second time
Wood admitted his side were ‘nowhere near good enough’ and he felt ‘embarrassed’ for the supporters, after a 200-mile round trip from Sussex ended in a 9-1 defeat.
Lancing had beaten the Kent coasters on the 11th January under Sam Morgan but, since then, a run of 13 successive defeats has condemned the Lancers to Southern Combination Premier football next season.
This was the second time in less than two months the Lancers had let in nine in one game – and they have now conceded 107 goals in 38 league matches.
Emmanuel Oluwasemo struck a hat-trick, after Michael Salako scored twice in the opening 19 minutes.
Salako tapped in after five minutes, with more than a hint of offside, and then squeezed his second under the recalled Alieu Secka. A defensive error allowed Oluwasemo in for 3-0 before his second eight minutes before the break gave James Collins’ side a 4-0 interval lead.
Reece Price-Placed had a shot from distance and the hard working Faris Khallouqi emerged from this demolition with a modicum of credit. Left-back Ryan Moir was solid and Scott Leslie never stopped running as the away side capitulated in the last 20 minutes.
Oluwasemo profited from another mix-up at the back to score his hat-trick completing header. Substitutes Jordy Ndozid and Artem Kuchkov struck twice in as many minutes before Lancing sub Lewis Lembikisa poked in the scantest of consolations.
That came after Kuchkov’s brace made it 8-0. There was still time for yet another sub, this time Theo Osinfolarin, to complete the rout in the final minute - Bay’s fourth goal in thirteen minutes.
The full-time whistle put the small but loyal and long-suffering band of travelling fans out of their misery, on a day when both Lancing and Steyning saw their relegations rubber-stamped.
