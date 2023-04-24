End of season blues for Three Bridges has they finish with a heavy defeat at Faversham

With only one away win all season – away at bottom club Corinthian – Three Bridges at least seemed favourites to come good at already-relegated Faversham.

But they chose to put in a terrible display against an ordinary side on a horrible bumpy pitch.

The game had plodded along with little of note until the 18th minute when both Joe Tennent and Leo Anderson failed to clear, Tyler Christian-Law tried an overhead kick which was also casually left for Shola Ayoola to gratefully stab home.

Kevin Rivera, who worked tirelessly all afternoon, saw an effort from Camron Lawson’s cross saved by Bailey Vose, but after 28 minutes a free kick that seemed generous to say the least was floated in by Toby Ajala and headed home thanks to poor defending by Ollie Gray.

Both sides had efforts cleared off the line and Bridges seemed to have earned a penalty for what looked to be a foul on Rivera, who was incredibly cautioned for diving. Teenager Harvey Griffiths was given a runout for the visitors, but within a minute of him entering the fray, a goalmouth scramble ended with Ayoola poaching his second of the game.

Referee Simon Finnigan was forced to leave the action with some sort of leg problem after 73 minutes, and just two minutes later failure to clear properly gave Matt Parsons the opportunity to reward himself for a decent performance.

Harvey Woollard showed plenty of guile and determination in a rare outing in Bridges midfield, but he was one of few of his team to shine in their last match of the season.

Bridges Man of the Match – Harvey Woollard.

Faversham: B.Vose, H.Meleady, M.Parsons, K.McCann, O.Gray, J.Kpohomouh, H.Codd (S.Koloko, 78), T.Ajala, S.Ayoola, T.Christian-Law (E.Aydin, 77), H.Irawo (Z.McCully, 60).Booked – Christian-Law (30).