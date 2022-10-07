England to return to Brighton after historic UEFA EURO 2022 victory

Sarina Wiegman's team will continue their preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 with an international friendly on the south coast this Tuesday (October 11).

Brighton’s home ground was the scene of two of the most most memorable nights on the Lionesses run to EURO’s glory, hosting the record-breaking 8-0 against Norway in the group stages, as well as the dramatic 2-1 extra time win against Spain in the quarter-finals.

The game against the Czechs will follow England’s meeting with the USA at Wembley Stadium tonight (October 7) with both fixtures seen as vital to the squad’s preparations for next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

While Czech Republic failed to quality for next year’s World Cup, they are a growing force within the women’s game, having drawn twice with the Netherlands in their qualifying group and gaining a 0-0 result against the four-time world champions USA.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "It's great we will have challenging matches against two opponents who have very different styles of play, as we start the road to Australia and New Zealand.

"We have achieved so much this year, but we need to be thinking about where we want to be as a squad next summer on the biggest stage of all.

"I'm also very happy we get a chance to go back to Brighton and say thank you to the fans who played such a big part in our EURO experience.”

Tickets are now on general sale, with prices starting at £7.50 for adults and £5 for children, with discounts available for group bookings in Category 1 and 2 seats.