“I’d like to see my brother in the squad,” said Young, not long before the squad’s confirmation. “I’d be surprised if he gets in there though.”

The former Manchester United Premier League winner Ashley Young was vital in taking England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia. Now 37 years old, the current Aston Villa player was named in Southgate’s 55-man provisional squad for Qatar, but didn’t make the final 26.

“I was lucky and thankful enough to get out the lats one (Russia 2018) and watch how excellent they did in Russia,” said Young, whose brother played five times in Russia. “Whenever England are playing in the world cup, you want them to do well. As a group we’ll be back here cheering them on. Hopefully none of our players get nicked over that period, so I can still have a full squad to pick from.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Lewis Young, Manager of Crawley Town looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Crawley Town at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

See also 11 League One and League Two free agents who could be off interest to Crawley Town in pictures

Crawley Town defender Joel Lynch has played for several clubs across is career. On the recent England squad selection, he said, “I’d like to see Tammy Abraham in there. I played against him in the past and was really impressed with the way he played. I think he deserves a chance.”