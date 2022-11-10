England World Cup squad: Crawley Town boss reveals his surprise choice for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad, while defender Joel Lynch wanted to see Chelsea star picked
Crawley Town interim manager, Lewis Young wanted his brother, Ashley Young in England’s Qatar 2022 World Cup squad ahead of Gareth Southgate’s announcement earlier today.
“I’d like to see my brother in the squad,” said Young, not long before the squad’s confirmation. “I’d be surprised if he gets in there though.”
The former Manchester United Premier League winner Ashley Young was vital in taking England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia. Now 37 years old, the current Aston Villa player was named in Southgate’s 55-man provisional squad for Qatar, but didn’t make the final 26.
“I was lucky and thankful enough to get out the lats one (Russia 2018) and watch how excellent they did in Russia,” said Young, whose brother played five times in Russia. “Whenever England are playing in the world cup, you want them to do well. As a group we’ll be back here cheering them on. Hopefully none of our players get nicked over that period, so I can still have a full squad to pick from.”
Crawley Town defender Joel Lynch has played for several clubs across is career. On the recent England squad selection, he said, “I’d like to see Tammy Abraham in there. I played against him in the past and was really impressed with the way he played. I think he deserves a chance.”
Abraham scored 27 goals for AS Roma in all competition last season. However, the former Chelsea striker was not named in Southgate’s final squad.