Stalwart Eric Hardwick has won a top award for his services to athletics.

The award was presented by England Athletics at a ceremony at Denbies Wine Estate, Dorking, ironically on the same day as the Hastings Half Marathon – the popular race he founded 40 years ago.

Eric got the Hastings Half off the ground in 1985 and it became a huge success, being named ‘Best Half Marathon in the UK’ three times, and raising millions for needy causes. He retired as race director after 40 years as a volunteer. Eric also supported and helped many other events in the south, such as the Eastbourne Half, Battle 10k and Hastings five mile race,

He also organised the 100th Anniversary Hastings Marathon in 2008, the Hastings-Bexhill Link Road 10k in 2015, and the 1066 Way to Battle race, to celerate the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings, in 2016.

Eric was chairman of the Road Racing Committee for Sussex Athletics and assisted with starting-up of the Hastings parkrun. He has been a volunteer race adjudicator for UK Athletics for 10 years and is always willing to help others and marshall at club events. Eric was one of the founders of Hastings Runners 40 years ago, and is currently proud to be their president.

He said he was delighted and honoured to receive the England Athletics award.