Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England won their first group game against Serbia.

A victory would likely confirm a spot in the knock-out stages.

Denmark is looking to bounce back after a shock draw with Slovenia.

Game is a repeat of the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions are set to face a stern test in the second group stage match against Denmark, according to AI. England got off to winning ways against Serbia, but it was far from convincing.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jude Bellingham’s goal was enough to seal the three points but keeper Jordan Pickford was called into action and had to work for the clean sheet. Next up are the Danes, in what is a repeat of the Euro 2020 semi-final - in which England came from behind to win in extra-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denmark stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Slovenia, the first shared points of the tournament, on Sunday. Despite taking the lead, the Danes were unable to hold on for the win.

England have drawn the second group stage game 0-0 in both of the last two major tournaments, including against Scotland in Euro 2020 and against the USA at the World Cup in Qatar.

We asked ChatGPT to predict the first seven fixtures - including England’s opening game - of Euro 2024. And the AI-tool had a surprisingly high success rate, including guessing first goalscorers.

But can it predict England’s next game? Let’s find out:

Will England or Denmark win?

AI predicts England result at Euro 2024. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

We asked ChatGPT the simple question of who will win England or Denmark at Euro 2024. It is predicting another tough game for the Three Lions, which maybe isn’t what fans are hoping to hear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AI-tool said: “England might be slightly favoured due to their depth of talent, recent strong performances in major tournaments, and a well-balanced squad. Denmark cannot be underestimated, given their recent track record of performing well in high-stakes matches and their cohesive team play.

“While England might have a slight edge in terms of individual player quality and squad depth, Denmark’s organisation and ability to perform in critical moments make them formidable opponents. The match could be very close, potentially decided by a single goal.”

Who will be the first goalscorer?

ChatGPT has offered up its predictions for who may potentially open the scoring on Thursday evening. The AI-tool said: “While it's difficult to accurately predict the first goalscorer, based on current form and key roles, here are some strong candidates.

“For England: Harry Kane is the most likely first goalscorer due to his central role in the attack and his goal-scoring consistency. For Denmark: Christian Eriksen is a strong candidate, given his influence on the game and ability to score from various situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, the first goalscorer could come from any of the key attacking players on either team. Monitoring team news and form leading up to the match will provide additional insights.”