The ‘mystic meerkats’ at Drusillas Park, in Alfriston, East Sussex, became an internet sensation in the last men’s Euros in 2021, with a perfect prediction record.

Now their keepers are hoping they maintain their winning streak, with another correct forecast for this weekend’s crucial clash for Gareth Southgate’s team against Slovakia.

"The special method involves two buckets of worms (a meerkat delicacy), each with a team's flag on,” a Drusillas spokesperson said.

"The buckets are placed down before the meerkats are released and left to choose which bucket they would prefer to eat from. The bucket surrounded by the most meerkats is then declared the predicted winner.”

Despite some lacklustre performances in the opening three matches, England topped their group and have a favourable run-in in the knock-out rounds.

The Drusillas spokesperson added: “Dozens of little meerkat bottoms were sticking out of the England bucket almost immediately, with the meerkat gang suggesting that England could be celebrating a return to form and a definitive win on Sunday.

“The mystic meerkats have been predicting football results since the last men’s Euros in 2021, and also correctly predicted the Lionesses’ results right the way up to last year’s World Cup final.

"The team at Drusillas are hoping their tradition will bring England luck once again. Keepers say the meerkats now recognise the buckets and run excitedly to get involved, with lots of happy chirping sounds as they choose which bucket to feast from.”

Although it might seem a strange activity for meerkats, the activity forms part of the zoo’s daily enrichment programme, which makes sure all the animals enjoy a ‘diverse diet in imaginative and unusual ways’.

The activities encourage them to think and work for their food, like they would in the wild – and it's now become ‘a bit of a tradition’ at the zoo and the meerkats ‘run over excitedly when they see the buckets’.

Senior keeper Freya Grayson said: “Whether you are superstitious or not, the meerkats have a pretty impressive track record with their predictions so I’m choosing to believe in them! We’re big football fans here and are so proud of the England team, so it would be amazing for England to win as the meerkats have predicted.

“It seems like the meerkats are pretty certain England have got what it takes to go all the way. With no messing around they all seemed to choose the England bucket and Slovakia barely got a look in!

"Even after the food was all gone, it was a struggle to coax them back out of the bucket, they were so eager to pick England they even knocked that bucket over! So we think that means they are very sure and a change in fortunes for the Three Lions could be on the cards.”

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk

1 . Euro 2024: Mystic meerkats in Sussex predict result of England vs Slovakia : Euro 2024: Mystic meerkats in Sussex predict result of England vs Slovakia A group of meerkats at Drusillas Park, who became famous for correctly predicting football results, believe England will win their next Euro 2024 game.Photo: Drusillas Park

2 . Euro 2024: Mystic meerkats in Sussex predict result of England vs Slovakia : Euro 2024: Mystic meerkats in Sussex predict result of England vs Slovakia Drusillas keeper Freya Grayson with the meerkats who became famous for correctly predicting football resultsPhoto: Drusillas Park