Everton deadline day blow as £15m bid for ex-Crawley Town ace rejected

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly rejected a £15m bid from Everton for former Crawley Town winger Tom Fellows.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Championship this term with 10 assists and two goals from 30 appearances – 26 of which were starts for the Baggies.

The England under-21 international enjoyed a season long loan stint with Crawley Town in 2022-23 and made 38 appearances for the Reds in League Two, with two assists.

He then returned to the Albion and has continued his upward trajectory with the Midlands club.

Fellows is contracted with Tony Mowbray's team until June 2027 and six-placed West Brom are keen to keep their star man as they push for the play-offs in the second half of the season.

Everton reportedly bid £10m for the assist-king and then returned with an improved £15m bid, which was also rejected.

Everton have improved of late under David Moyes and are keen to add to their attacking options and pull further away from the drop zone in the second half of the campaign.

It now looks unlikely a deal for Fellows will be concluded in this window and the Toffees may look to try once again in the summer. Although they could face added competition from likes of Southampton or Brentford.