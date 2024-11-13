Everybody’s Game - New children book centred around inclusion in girls football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex and Kayleigh Barber, the talented authors behind the Christmas no 2 bestseller Ella Plays Football - Her Game Too, are back with an inspiring new book for young readers.

This time, they’ve written Ella Plays Football - Everybody’s Game, a story that brings real girls’ experiences to life and encourages readers to pursue their dreams. After the success of their first book, which was aimed at younger children, the authors decided to create a story that would resonate with slightly older readers, especially those in years 4 to 7. The sequel also stars WSL Striker Elise Hughes.

In this engaging sequel, we follow Ella as she joins a new girls' football team that welcomes players of all abilities. Coached by Crystal Palace Women’s and Wales International striker Elise Hughes, the top scorer in the Women’s Championship for the 2023/24 season, the team becomes a place for learning, growth, and friendship. Three new girls, inspired by real-life players who have connected with Ella, Alex, and Kayleigh since the first book’s release, join Ella on her journey. Together, they discover the value of differences and the joy of camaraderie.

This book aims to inspire more young girls to take up football and other sports at a time when women's football is gaining significant media attention. With a story designed to engage readers and promote participation, the book hopes to encourage girls to give sport a try, regardless of their skill level.

The book cover

Following the success of the first book in schools, this sequel has garnered support from notable figures in women’s football, as well as from Core37—a subsidiary of Oddballs UK—alongside football suppliers DripSox and Made You Look Designs. These partnerships are helping bring the book’s empowering message to a wider audience while ensuring the titles remain accessible to schools for teachers to use as educational tools.

Since the first book’s release, the Barber Family has built a strong social media presence, attending numerous schools and women’s football matches, from Tier 6 to international games, to share their story with fans and players alike. They are now working with top players from the Women’s Super League (WSL) to launch a new initiative, which will establish a fund for grassroots programmes. Schools and community groups will be able to apply for support with equipment and guest appearances from those involved.

Alex has personal ties to Crawley, having attended secondary school in the area and even visited Crawley Town games to share the book’s message. He also distributed copies at Crawley Women’s matches last season, encouraging local girls to get involved in sport.

Promoting an inclusive, diverse, and welcoming environment for girls to start any sport is something the family feels passionate about. With the support of organisations like Her Game Too, they aim to foster a positive atmosphere, inviting fans to feel part of a movement for change.

This unique book, one of the first of its kind for girls, will be released on 29 November 2024, available online and in bookstores. The original title is also currently available.