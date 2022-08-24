Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tsaroulla heaped praise onto his teammates, saying: “We were relentless and everyone was a warrior tonight, starting from the back all the way to the front and I’m so proud of all of them. It’s been a tough few weeks in the league so hopefully we can take this on and pick up results.”

The Reds’ have struggled in the league as they sit in the drop zone winless, but he feels this could be the kickstart for their season.

“I don’t see why not, it’s such a massive victory and one that will go down in Crawley’s history books,” he said.

"We’ve just got to fight like we all did tonight in the league and I have no doubt we’ll be able to do well.”

Tsaroulla had been out of action since mid-March and the popular Cypriot picked up from where he left off following his injury. “For me I haven’t played in a while so was nice to be out there and get my fitness up and like I said, I left it all out there tonight in the minutes I played so hopefully that can be built up over the coming weeks and play more minutes.”

“Every minute that I’m being given I just want to do my best for the team and give it all I’ve got to help us win.”

Nick Tsaroulla in action against Fulham. Picture: Cory Pickford

He was subbed at half-time but insists it’s just part of his recovery from injury. “Like I said I left it all out there and it wouldn’t be fair on the team if I’m out there and not able to do my job, it just shows the good squad that we have that people can come on and get the job done.”