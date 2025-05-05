Ewen looks back with pride as he leaves Midhurst and Easebourne FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lemmy Ewen has been reflecting on more than six eventful years as manager of Midhurst and Easebourne FC after deciding to step down.

Ewen took over at the Rotherfield in December 2018 after a successful spell at Liphook United in the Hampshire Premier League.

He recalled: “Midhurst were bottom of the SCFL Division 1 when I took over. The club was in a real bad way, getting beaten heavily every week. Nothing was organised to the standards I wanted. We had to change the culture of the whole club, but it’s now a different club altogether.

“Getting promotion to the Premier Division was the biggest highlight – it was 28 years since the club had got into the top division and then, they were relegated the following season with 10 points.

Lemmy Ewen pictured early in his Rotherfield reign

"Staying in the Premier for three seasons is another big achievement for everyone. Winning two cups as well, it’s been a really successful time with the club over-achieving massively.

"Seeing several players step up the primayd gives me a lot of satisfaction. We’ve broken every club record.

"My management team deserves a huge amount of credit, the success we’ve had wouldn’t have happened without them.

"I’m very demanding – everything has to be perfect. The players have taken on board the way we wanted to operate which has created a very tight group, and we’ve had some really good moments.

Midhurst & Easebourne'#s 2024-25 squad

"My family have been there for me when I needed them as I’ve had a really challenging time outside of football – some of the jobs they’ve stepped up to do was above and beyond.

“The volunteers on matchdays have been brilliant – our crowds have gone up massively which brings more work for them to do. The club needs more day-to-day volunteers, it’s been me and Bernie, who is the unsung hero of the club.”

Ewen, whose actual name is Andy and has guided the Stags to an 11th-place finish in the season just finished, hopes to get back involved in football but has some health issues to see to in the meantime.

"I won’t rush into anything – it needs to be something that’s going to excite me and more importantly challenges me as I thrive under pressure,” he said.

"At Midhurst I want someone to continue what we started – staying in the Premier Division is a big achievement in itself.

"I can see a big exit of the current players, so it will need a total rebuild, which won’t be easy. The club also has several ground issues that need resolving by November along with many other clubs, I hope they get it completed.

"I must say thank-you to Mark Broughton, the chairman, for giving me the opportunity then allowing me to do everything how I wanted.

“The supporters have been great I’ve made many friends. The increase in numbers watching has been pleasing as it shows we were doing something right.”