Ex Brighton and Hove Albion striker joins Worthing FC

Manager Adam Hinshelwood has secured the services of a former teammate, who spent last season helping Dartford to fourth place in National League South, Worthing's official website reported today.

Robinson, 35, started his career at Brighton & Hove Albion and roomed with his new boss when he travelled to Middlesbrough with the first team squad for the first time as a 16-year-old. He became Albion’s youngest ever scorer three weeks later in a cup match against Forest Green, a record he still holds to this day.

After dropping out of league football he became a prolific goalscorer in non-league with Whitehawk, Hemel Hemstead and most notably Billericay, where during the 2017/18 season he hit 57 goals, including a strike from inside his own half to secure a win at Dulwich Hamlet.

Jake Robinson has joined Worthing FC / Image: Worthing FC website

The front man becomes Hinshelwood’s first signing of the summer and he’s delighted to have got his man, finally, saying: "Jake is a player I have been after for a while, a natural goalscorer who will be a great role model for our younger forwards at the club."