Bognor Regis Town bosses Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham have added firepower to their squad in the shape of former Horndean attacker Billy Allcock.

And the ex-Liphook goal-getter, 19, got his Rocks career off to the perfect start with a goal in the 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Infinity FC at King George V Football Complex, Cosham, on Tuesday.

Birmingham coached the youngster as manager at Five Heads Park and he has been drafted in to the plans of the Nyewood Lane gaffers as they prepare for their assault on the Isthmian South Central campaign.

Allcock struck late on against Sidlesham-based Infinity -- who fielded former Rocks midfielder Ashton Leigh in the first half -- to make it 2-1 with a trialist grabbing a third to seal the victory against spirited opponents.

The Rocks in action v Infinity | Picture: Trevor Staff

Another former Hormdean schemer -- and ex-Rocks midfielder -- Tommy Scutt opened the scoring after half an hour thanks to Cal Laycock's set-up before Infinity levelled after the break.

Bognor looked solid enough with Sam Hookey catching the eye in midfield and Matt Jones impressing in the left-back berth. It was definitely an encounter that was focused on fitness and familiarity for the new-look Rocks.

Birmingham and Howell, who all but changed the entire 11 at half-time to take a look at a crop of young trialists -- were pleased with the way the game unfolded.

And Birmy said: "It was a good fitness session. Fair play to Infinity for hosting this friendly after our game against Horndean got cancelled. We saw a lot of positives. We looked in total control in the first half and the game got stretched in the second half and that was always going to happen.

The Rocks in action v Infinity | Picture: Trevor Staff

“It was a great finish for the first goal from Tommy Scutt, with a great third man run and Cal Laycock was ever so good sliding it through. It was good to see Billy Alcock with us and he has now signed."

Next up the Rocks go to Pagham on Wednesday, July 16. On Wednesday 23 they head to Petersfield before travelling to Wimborne Town on Saturday 26.

Then it's a trip to Weymouth, where former Rocks boss Robbie Blake is involved in the management set-up, on Tuesday 29 and Bognor wrap up their schedule with a game against Chichester City at Oaklands Park on Friday, August 1.