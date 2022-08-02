Boss Robbie Blake says he is delighted to be able to welcome back the defender - who had spells with Southampton and Burton Albion earlier in his career - and hopes to have the versatile Flannigan in his squad to travel to Southern League division one south side Sholing next week.

The Rocks go to the Imperial Homes Stadium on Tuesday, August 9 for their final pre-season friendly, with a 7.30pm kick-off, before the league season starts on Saturday August 13 with a 3pm opener against Hornchurch.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flannigan's addition all but completes the Nye Camp squad with a decision still to be made on retaining striker Nathan Odokonyero, who has returned to training after trials with Crawley Town and Colchester United.

Jake Flannigan has returned to Nyewood Lane

Blake said: "Jake's a brilliant player he looks really keen, and we are better with him in our squad -- it's great to have him back. Hopefully he can feature at Sholing and we can assess where we are before we host Hornchurch."

The gaffer and assistant manager Jamie Howell have overseen an unbeaten run in pre-season; the latest encounter saw the Rocks earn a 1-1 draw with Worthing last Friday. Nick Dembele grabbed the home side's goal in a game that Blake says he thought his side should have won.

And he added: "I was really pleased with the performance and the way we went about the game against a Worthing side that will compete in a league higher than us. We now need to keep the momentum going and maintain the fantastic spirit that we have in the squad."

The Rocks squad

TOBY STEWARD – Goalkeeper

JOSHUA McCORMICK – Defender

JOE RABBETTS – Defender

CALVIN DAVIES – Defender / Midfield

TOM BRAGG – Defender

CRAIG ROBSON – Defender

DANNY HOWICK - Defender

JAMES CRANE – Defender

ETHAN ROBB – Midfield/Defender

CHARLIE BELL – Midfield

SAM DE ST. CROX – Midfield

ISAAC OLANIYAN – Midfield

JOE BRIFFA – Midfield

JAKE FLANNIGAN - Defender

HARVEY WHYTE – Midfield

BRADLEY LETHBRIDGE – Forward

NICK DEMBELE – Forward

TOM CHALAYE – Forward

TOM HOLLAND – Forward