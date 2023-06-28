'Excited to get going' - Former Arsenal defender and Crawley Town loanee joins League Two club on permanent deal

Barrow have announced the signing of Mazeed Ogungbo from Arsenal on an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old left-back has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the SO Legal Stadium following eight years with the Gunners, where he signed a professional deal in 2021.

Ogungbo joined Crawley Town on loan from Arsenal in August 2022. He made 27 appearance in all competitions for the Reds, scoring once.

Speaking to Barrow’s website, Ogungbo said: “It feels amazing. I’m excited to get going, to meet the boys and it’s been a great process in getting to know the gaffer [Pete Wild] and the way he wants to play so I’m really looking forward to it.

“When I was on loan last season at Crawley, we played Barrow near the end of the season and from there things just started moving in the right direction and I’m really excited to come here and start.

“I really, really like the playing style, the intensity we play, and also the fans and the fanbase was something that really stood out to me when I played there last season.

Mazeed Ogungbo of Crawley Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“It just feels like a real family environment which is something that’s really important for me and will obviously help everyone perform out on the pitch.

“I’m quite a relaxed person but I’m also a very sociable person and like to speak to people and get to know them, but I just like to be around people and to have good vibes and good energy in the changing room to make sure we’re ready to play.

“As a player, I’d say I’m very progressive and I like to move the ball forward and I’d say I’m quite technical and athletic as well and I like to get crosses in the box and to get shots off and just combine and attack.