Exciting times continue at Burgess Hill Town – with new owners confirmed and the promotion bandwagon rolling on.

The Hillians have announced that David Corney and Vicky Gaffney have completed their takeover of the club.

They take full ownership as the club say goodbye to chairman and director Vince Alfieri and club director Tina Alfieri.

David will take over as chairman while Vicky will become CEO. In November 2023, David and Vicky partnered with Vince and Tina for co-ownership of the club.

Tina, David, Vince and Vicky at Leylands Park - picture by BHTFC

The new set-up was announced a day before Hill made it 14 Isthmian South East games unbeaten with a 3-0 success at Steyning.

The club said: “Vince and Tina founded the juniors (originally named Athletico Burgess Hill) 10 years ago and have grown it to the success it is today.

"After purchasing Burgess Hill Town FC over two years ago, they merged the two clubs to set a pathway from the juniors to the Hillians and helped build foundations that have progressed the club forward.”

Outgoing chairman Vince said: “Tina and I would like to thank everybody at the football club that has supported and helped us so greatly in the 10 years we have been involved in football, specifically the juniors committee, past and present, and of course all the volunteers and supporters of BHTFC who mean so much to us.

"In our time at the club, we hope we have brought people together and helped the club get back up on its feet. We are both hugely excited about the future of the club and the positive impact it will have on the town of Burgess Hill. It was the honour of my lifetime being chairman of this wonderful club.”

The Hillians added: “With the Hillians in the play off positions and application in for a 3G pitch there are a lot of exciting times upcoming for the Hillians supporters and the community of Burgess Hill.”

That excitement built on Saturday as goals by Brannon O'Neill, Chris Whelpdale and Bobby Price secured a win at Steyning. The midweek visit to East Grinstead was washed out – but now it’s a big one: Hill host leaders Ramsgate on Saturday.