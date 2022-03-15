Exeter City 2, Crawley Town 1 - HALF-TIME: Controversial goal separates Grecians and Reds

Glenn Morris appeared to be bundled over the live when catching Tim Dieng's header. The linesman flagged for a foul but the referee gave the goal that eventually proved the winner.

The Reds went into the game with a hist of defensive injuries forcing midfielder Jake Hessenthaler to play in defence.

The Reds have lost Tony Craig, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Joel Lynch to injuries in the last week so Hessenthaler, who has only just returned from a long-term injury, will line up alongside George Francomb and Ludwig Francillette.

Ashley Nadesan has also made a quick return to the line-up after picking up a knock last week.

The club tweeted when they announced the line-up: " Hessenthaler and Francomb support Francillette in defence. Naderz makes a quick return from injury to join Appiah and Nichols in attack!"

Exeter were fifth in League Two before kick off and but it was the Reds who had the first chance when Nadesan and Hessenthaler combined before Tom Nichols threaded a ball into the box which evaded the onrushing Kwesi Appiah by an inch.

The Grecians were next to attack and Glenn Morris sroung into action to push Matt Jay's close-range effort over the bar.

Jake Hessenthaler

Jack Powell and Nadesan both had chances for the Reds but it was the home side who took the lead 31 minutes when Tim Dieng scored after Crawley failed to clear their lines in the area.

And just before the break the lead was double in controversial circumstances. The club tweeted: "The linesman flags for a clear foul and the referee doesn't see it and gives the goal. Yems and the Crawley players unhappy to say the least... The goal is given."

Exeter City descirbed the goal as: "Plenty of Crawley complaints on this one. A cross was headed away as far as Dieng who is about 25 yards out. His header back into the mix is caught by Morris who carries it over the line - he claims Zanzala fouled him, but all we know is it's 2-0!"

John Yems was booked in the aftermath of the goal.

But there was still time to pull one back when Appiah scored in first half added time. The striker pounce on a loose ball in a tight area to slot into the net after Powell's corner.

The second half was not as eventful as the first half but Reds came close when Appiah headed brilliantly to Nadesan who went one on one but scooped his effort just over the bar with Dawson charging at him.

Will Ferry impresssed after coming on as a sub for the injured Nick Tsaroulla but it wasn.t enough as the Grecians claimed all three points.