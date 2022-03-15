Exeter City v Crawley Town: Hessenthaler joins Francomb and Francillette in defence and Nadesan returns for Reds

The Reds have lost Tony Craig, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Joel Lynch to injuries in the last week so Hessenthaler, who has only just returned from a long-term injury, will line up alongside George Francomb and Ludwig Francillette.

Ashley Nadesan has also made a quick return to the line-up after picking up a knock last week.

The club tweeted when they announced the line-up: " Hessenthaler and Francomb support Francillette in defence. Naderz makes a quick return from injury to join Appiah and Nichols in attack!"

