Extra competition for places can fire Chichester City

The Oaklands Park coach is delighted City have retained most of last season’s squad and added a number of new faces.

He says the 2022-23 squad are proving an ‘incredible bunch’ to work with and they are working hard to ensure they have a successful campaign.

Chi finished 11th in the Isthmian south east division last season – which was their first full term at step four of the non-league game.

Chi City put four past Frimley Green in the FA Cup | Picture: Neil Holmes

Their league season starts with a tricky looking trip to promoted Sheppey this Saturday.

New signings like Pennery, Olly Munt and Conrad Honore are already playing their part alongside some of last season’s regulars, such as Overton, Josh Clack, Lewis Hyde and Kaleem Haitham.

Killpartrick said: “We’re happy with progress so far but there’s so much more to do and to work on. The players have been so responsive to what we’ve asked them to do.

"For me it’s process, process, process – it’s all about the process. There’s more to do and to learn week by week. We started shakily in the Cup game on Saturday and grew into it. We’ hope that was because it was our first competitive game – players can be a bit tentative in that first outing.

"But this week we’d hope to see the players ready for it from the first whistle. And we'll need to be on it – Sheppey are newly promoted to the division and will give us a tough examination.”

City’s squad has not always been as big as those of many of their rivals but this summer’s recruits have changed that – and there could be another addition to come. Killpartrick said: “We have competition for places right across the pitch and that is what we wanted. It’s so important.