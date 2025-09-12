Minnows and giants, heroes and upsets, dreams and despair. Not for nothing is the Emirates FA Cup often called the greatest football competition in the world.

And tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm, Eastbourne Borough set out on the Wembley trail, welcoming lower-league Epsom and Ewell to the ReachTV Stadium.

For once the FA Cup draw – on paper at least – has been relatively kind to Borough. In recent seasons they have repeatedly faced tough opposition from around their own level: the Dorkings and the Boreham Woods, relative giants of non-League.

Indeed, until the painful play-off decider against Maidstone United, Borough’s one and only home defeat of 2024-25 had come in the FA Cup this time last year, when Boreham Wood snatched a tight 1-0 victory at the Lane.

Can Eastbourne Borough's players find their way through a few rounds of this season's FA Cup? Picture by Lydia Redman

Epsom and Ewell are a rather different breed of football club, a distant reminder of Borough’s own lower-league history. The Salts (Epsom Salts, geddit?) play in the ninth tier of English football, three steps below National South. Half-way up the Combined Counties Premier South table is the place they sit – but they will arrive with sky-high hopes.

Borough’s own laboured, frustrating season remains winless after a 0-0 last Saturday against Hemel Hempstead Town. An underwhelming scoreline actually did slightly less than justice to a committed performance by Matt Grey’s men, and the result certainly repaired morale after the previous 0-2 defeat at Horsham. Now the players – without relaxing, of course – can set aside the National South treadmill for an afternoon.

There is an extra and more personal dimension, too, for the Borough management team. Now, the Herald does not go in for paparazzi door-stepping tactics, but manager Matt Gray makes no particular secret that his own home is a mere long throw-in away from the Salts’ home ground.

We are safe to assume that Matt would not stoop so low as to sidle into Epsom’s training sessions with a wig and dark glasses. But there is another close connection: the Surrey side’s general-in-chief is Craig Dundas, who was Gray’s club captain in their inspired run to the National League title, and promotion to the Football League, in 2021.

Respected throughout the game, Craig now coaches at the highly rated Ballers Football Academy in South London. Still at 44 a great influence on the young Epsom players around him, he will find a warm welcome at the Lane on Saturday.

And stories like this one are really the essence of the FA Cup. Memories, milestones, moments of glory. Neither of Saturday’s combatants at the ReachTV Stadium will be playing at Wembley on 16th May 2026 – a mere nine rounds away – but every round will have its heroes, its surprises, its drama.

The Sports’ longer serving supporters, of course, will be brushing off the club’s own memories. Ollie Rowland’s 90th minute penalty – twice-taken! – to secure a 1-1 against Oxford United, in front of the Match of the Day cameras. Tommy Widdrington’s Borough in the 2017 First Round Proper, imploding inexplicably at Braintree Town by a club record defeat of 0-7.

And in 2020, with the nation beset by Covid, when Danny Bloor’s side hosted Blackpool on live television, losing by a 3-0 margin that slightly flattered the League One club. Well, the Herald would say that – but the Cup brings out everything: the heroes, the tensions, the ambitions, the drama. At smallish football stadiums across the nation on Saturday, battle will be joined, and some ordinary players will be FA Cup heroes for a day.