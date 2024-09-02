Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadbridge Heath are heading to Faversham Town for a midweek replay after a 0-0 home draw in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Heath hosted Faversham looking to charter new ground having already gone further than ever before in the competition.

The Bears’ task became even more difficult being forced to make two substitutions within the opening 12 minutes. Striker Ben Aubrey limped off on nine minutes after falling heavily on his back and then on 12 minutes Mason Doughty was upended in the area, a clear penalty but also the end to Doughty’s afternoon, leaving the pitch with a suspected broken collarbone.

Lewis Croal stepped up to take the penalty but saw his shot brilliantly saved by Faversham keeper Jacob Russell diving low to his right.

Broadbridge Heath in pre-season action

Russell was in action again on 30 minutes making an equally good full length save to deny Matt Hay’s long range effort and it remained 0-0 at the break.

The Bears dominated long spells of the second half but were missing that critical finish. On 57 minutes Heath supporters felt they should have been awarded a second penalty when Charlie Parmiter was brought down but the referee deemed the foul was committed just outside the 18-yard box with the resulting free kick coming to nothing.

A minute later Croal found space wide on the right but his right-foot effort went narrowly wide of the visitors’ post into the side netting. Croal then drove a fierce right foot shot from 25 yards on target but saved comfortably by Russell.

On 73 minutes defender Sean Terry received the ball on the halfway line and ran with pace at the Faversham defence, forcing his way through several challenges before rifling a right foot shot from 22 yards that flew narrowly over the crossbar.

A rare attack at the other end on 83 minutes saw Faversham’s Nathan Wood skip past a defender but the striker was forced wide of goal and his left foot attempt came off the outside of the post to safety.

Deep into injury time a Kyle Sim long throw was met by the head of Tad Bromage but the ball went inches wide of Russell’s post and it remained 0-0 at the final whistle – so they’ll do it all again on Tuesday night.

Bears boss Chris Simmons said afterwards: “It was a tough game as we expected but I think we did more than enough to win it, unfortunately we wasted another penalty and their keeper was in great form.

"But the biggest disappointment is the two injuries we had and now miss Mason Doughty for several weeks with a broken collarbone.”

The match doubled up as a charity day and Simmons said: “I am proud to be part of such a great club, we raised over £700 for St Catherine’s Hospice.”

MOM was Sean Terry.