FA Cup: Burgess Hill Town, Crawley Down Gatwick & Peacehaven go through

Burgess Hill Town are through after goals by Kieron Pamment and Rob O’Toole secured a 2-1 win at home to Sutton Common Rovers, who they’d drawn 1-1 with on Saturday.
Dean Cox’s Hillians will face Erith Town in the next round – 4-0 victors over Hassocks in another replay, which followed a 1-1 draw at the Beacon on Saturday.
It was derby rematch time at Crawley Down Gatwick as they hosted Three Bridges after a 2-2 draw at Bridges at the weekend.
The lower-division side won 2-0, Nick Sullivan and Callum Kilkenny the scorers, to set up a home tie with Hanworth Villa in the next round.
Peacehaven and Telscombe were Sussex’s other replay winners with a 4-1 triumph at home to Chipstead which gives them a visit to Steyning next up.
AFC Uckfield are another team out at the first hurdle – they lost their replay 1-0 at Ashford Town.
FA Cup preliminary round – 10 ties involving Sussex sides
Badshot Lea v Lancing
Burgess Hill Town v Erith Town
Crawley Down Gatwick v Hanworth Villa
Farnham Town v Crowborough Athletic
Eastbourne United v Sheerwater
East Grinstead Town v Hythe Town
Newhaven v Spelthorne Sports
Ramsgate v Bexhill United
Sheppey United v Midhurst & Easebourne
Steyning Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe