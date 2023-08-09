FA Cup: Burgess Hill Town, Crawley Down Gatwick & Peacehaven go through

Three more Sussex sides have reached the preliminary round of the FA Cup – thanks to replay wins on Tuesday night.

Burgess Hill Town are through after goals by Kieron Pamment and Rob O’Toole secured a 2-1 win at home to Sutton Common Rovers, who they’d drawn 1-1 with on Saturday.

Dean Cox’s Hillians will face Erith Town in the next round – 4-0 victors over Hassocks in another replay, which followed a 1-1 draw at the Beacon on Saturday.

It was derby rematch time at Crawley Down Gatwick as they hosted Three Bridges after a 2-2 draw at Bridges at the weekend.

Burgess Hill Town go ahead in their replay v Sutton Common Rovers | Picture: Chris Neal

The lower-division side won 2-0, Nick Sullivan and Callum Kilkenny the scorers, to set up a home tie with Hanworth Villa in the next round.

Peacehaven and Telscombe were Sussex’s other replay winners with a 4-1 triumph at home to Chipstead which gives them a visit to Steyning next up.

AFC Uckfield are another team out at the first hurdle – they lost their replay 1-0 at Ashford Town.

FA Cup preliminary round – 10 ties involving Sussex sides

Badshot Lea v Lancing

Burgess Hill Town v Erith Town

Crawley Down Gatwick v Hanworth Villa

Farnham Town v Crowborough Athletic

Eastbourne United v Sheerwater

East Grinstead Town v Hythe Town

Newhaven v Spelthorne Sports

Ramsgate v Bexhill United

Sheppey United v Midhurst & Easebourne